Due to an error in the project plans, a portion of construction needed for the Air National Guard's relocation will take a little longer than expected.
The guard has been working toward moving its base from the south end of the airport property to the north in order to be able to expand without being in the flood plain.
A part of the project will include installing an underground stormwater drainage culvert to move water away from the new construction to Browning Lake.
It was discovered that the original engineered project plans had the location and alignment of the existing box culvert connection incorrect.
"When they design the storm water runoff, it ties into some smaller existing drainage structure and in that initial design, the actual culvert was in a different spot," Rosecrans Memorial Airport General Manager Abe Forney said.
Next week, the St. Joseph City Council will see a change order for the project that would lead to a fix, but it will cost an additional $50,775 and will push back the completion date another 60 days.
Forney said the change order, as well as all other project costs, are being 100% funded by the Air National Guard. He said the relocation is entirely a guard project, but the city must be involved in the contracts because it owns the land.
The guard's move could take around 10 years, but the city is hoping to use the vacated buildings and property to bring in revenue.
Late last year, the council approved two grants totaling $150,000 with matches from the State of Missouri ($95,000), Chamber of Commerce ($5,000) and the city ($50,000) for a feasibility study to determine which of the 17 buildings that would be vacated by the guard could be leased to private businesses.
In January, an aviation consultant agreement with Jviation Inc. was approved, as well as a $44,500 Airport Aid Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to provide financial assistance for an Airport Business Plan.
"We've got a business plan that we just recently completed and in this business plan it markets some of those buildings that we, as a city, could get in the future," Forney said. "So, we've got a lot of ideas, we're just waiting for them all to tie in."
Potential uses for the buildings have not yet been decided, but aviation-related business is expected due to the amount of hangars and aircraft infrastructure that will be left behind.