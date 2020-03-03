Taxes are a part of life, but getting returns done can be a real headache for many.
Ahead of April 15, InterServ is helping community members in St. Joseph 60 and older prepare their taxes, free of charge, if they made less than $56,000 in 2019.
Laraine Jones is the director of volunteer services at InterServ. She leads around 15 volunteers who help individuals during income tax appointments on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They also help individuals seeking property tax credits and rent rebates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“Our volunteers are trained and certified by the (Internal Revenue Service),” Jones said. “We do keep your records confidential – we have private offices for interviewing.”
The tax preppers ask individuals who are interested in their services to call 816-558-3240 to schedule an appointment.
InterServ has sponsored the service for nearly 40 years. The IRS also provides a small grant for its operational expenses.
“When we take your information here in the office, we usually keep you anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour depending on your particular situation,” Jones said. “It just depends on your situation, and it depends on how busy the IRS is (on) how fast you’ll get your returns back.”
The InterServ program began on Feb. 1 and will continue until April 15, when taxes are due to the federal government. As it gets closer to that deadline, appointment slots can fill up fast, which is why the agency encourages people to schedule time sooner rather than later.
“We have to make sure we’re up to date and current on the new rules, the new laws – everything that’s going on with tax preparation,” Jones said. “Some folks have been with us a very long time, and some are brand new, but they are here, happy and eager to help with the taxes.”