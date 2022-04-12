While the war in Ukraine is half a world away, it’s affecting the wallets of St. Joseph residents.
Russia and Ukraine provide about a quarter of the global wheat supply. With the inability to harvest due to the war, grain prices are rising. The United States isn’t facing a supply shortage but mills, like LifeLine Foods, are paying farmers a premium for their crops.
“We're probably, at this point in time, paying somewhere around a $2 premium per bushel just because that's the nature of supply and demand and risk,” said Kevin Kelly, CEO of LifeLine Foods. “If we have no grain coming out of the Ukraine, that price is going to stay and go higher. If spring planting doesn't happen on schedule in the Ukraine, we're going to see corn continue to go up.”
These costs carry over to the consumer. For example, your loaf of bread costs 10 cents more since February, when the war started, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor. But it doesn’t stop there. Kelly said only about 10% of the nation’s crop goes into consumable food.
The majority of crops are used for animal feed and the ethanol industry, so St. Joseph residents also will see a cost increase for meat and gas. Since the start of the war, the price of meat has gone up by a little more than 10 cents in a month. One year ago, ground beef was 75 cents cheaper per pound.
Since corn is an important ingredient in ethanol, residents also are seeing a rise in gas prices. Costs at the pump have been going up nearly every month since the start of 2021. But by far the biggest jump was between February and March after the war started with 70 cents more per gallon for the average American.
Mitchell Corbin is a farmer in Holt County with about 3,500 acres. He raises mostly corn and soybeans and keeps a close eye on the global market. Corbin said the United States’ biggest competitor is South America and its crop in mid-summer could mitigate the situation in Ukraine.
“The war in Ukraine is going to have an effect on corn and wheat supplies worldwide, so it will impact our prices and our exports out of the United States,” Corbin said. “I don't know that we've seen the full effect of it yet. But it is gonna have an effect.”
There are no signs the war in Ukraine will end anytime soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin said peace talks are at a “dead end.” For now, St. Joseph residents will continue to feel the effects.
“What happens in Ukraine is huge,” Kelly said. “If they come to terms with peace and the crops over there get planted, huge impact and that will be a softening of corn prices.”
