Taking precautionary measures when working on a tractor or other farm equipment is a key part of agricultural life, but accidents can happen even when a person is experienced.
This was the case last week when a Buchanan County man was working on a tractor and part of it fell on him. The man was home alone and doing maintenance when the tractor pinned him underneath it, according to Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett.
The man was transported to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance for “significant” injuries, according to Puett.
When working on farm equipment, it’s best to have someone else nearby, Easton, Missouri, Ag-Power salesman Marty Buller said.
“Especially when you’re working under something, just to have a second person there,” he said. “Even if they’re not doing anything, just to watch and monitor or just to have a second set of eyes there.”
Many farmers use loaders to hoist up equipment, Buller said. Whether it’s with a loader, straps or some other means, it’s key to make sure the machinery being worked on is secure before getting underneath it.
Different seasons bring their own risks, depending on which crops are ready for harvest, Buller said. The combination of wheat harvest and recent heavy rains only increases the potential danger of working with equipment like balers, rakes and mowers.
“There’s a lot more risk in dangerous pieces of equipment ... that they have running when they’re out cutting grass,” he said. “And with the different heavier rains and flooding that we’ve had, it kind of put some obstacles out into lower ground fields right now.”
After the heavy rains, there may be washed-out areas. That can create issues if farmers don’t see those spots while working with loaders or clearing brush with mowers.
Children sometimes help with maintenance or driving tractors. Parents should be aware of how much responsibility and independence a child can handle, Buller said.
“(It’s) knowing their limits and making sure that they’re not exceeding their limits,” he said. “There are a few of them that are just go-getters like their parents and have just been living and breathing it since they were born.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.