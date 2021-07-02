The eighth annual Keep Missouri Farming Tractor Cruise is planned for Saturday, July 17.
Starting and ending at Liles Enterprises, 31792 State Highway W in Fairfax Missouri. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the cruise starts at 10 a.m.
Lunch will be served at the Tarkio Community Center. Lunch is included in the driver’s fee, which ranges from $35 to $50, but the meal also is open to the public at the price of $8 for adults and $4 for children.
The Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation is the recipient of proceeds from the cruise. The foundation provides grants for Missouri teachers, scholarships for students with Farm Bureau memberships and other agricultural education and leadership development programs.
To register, visit mofb.org/event/tractorcruise/ or call Atchison County Farm Bureau office at 660-744-2606.
