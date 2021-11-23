Think Twice Before Discarding Leaves This Fall

Trees are growing bare as winter quickly approaches, but before reaching for the rake or leaf blower, consider composting leftover yard waste.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports that food and yard waste make up nearly 30% of what people throw away.
“A few alternatives before composting is what I recommend called mulch mowing,” said Dennis Patton, Kansas State University Research and Extension horticulture agent for Johnson County. “So as the leaves are coming down, we remove the bagger attachments from our lawnmower and we just let the mower chip, shred and filter the leaves back to the surface.”
The trick to mulch mowing is staying ahead of the falling leaves. If the grass is not visible through the leaves, then the mower will not be able to handle fine chopping.
“If you do it correctly, you can probably mow a total of maybe six-plus inches of leaves back into the lawn,” Patton said. “During the second pass, you put the bag or attachment on and the result is you really fine-chop leaves, so the bulk is greatly decreased.”
A blower with a bag is another option to help break down leaves into small pieces, which helps to speed the composting process.
“Raking leaves into the street is not good either because that can clog the drains and storm sewers,” Patton said.
Composting can start within six to eight weeks, but in some situations, it may not fully happen for a year. That's because leaves are drying and lack nitrogen that is found in greens such as grass, produce and mature attached leaves.
“‘Just like us, they need food, water and shelter,” Patton said. “It’s ideal to wet the leaves as you're adding them to the compost pile so you get the moisture in there, and maybe throw in a little bit of fertilizer.”
Kitchen scraps, grass clippings, wood stems and hair are some additional items to add to the compost.
“The standard compost bin is about 3 feet high, 3 feet wide and 3 feet deep,” Patton said. “You can use wire and even wood pallets for a lower-cost option.”
Patton said this keeps organic waste from taking up space in landfills.
“For most people, it’s figuring out with a little ingenuity on how to keep that material at home instead of thinking about it as waste,” Patton said. “Let’s think about how we can utilize that and make our homes and environment better.”
