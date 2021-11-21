The Missouri Department of Conservation recorded almost 90,000 deer harvests throughout the state during opening the weekend of firearm deer season, causing local meat processors to see a huge influx of customers.
“We did have a record weekend for opening weekend, the biggest season we’ve ever had,” said Trina Clark, owner of Clark’s Custom Meat Company. “We filled up fairly quickly. We were full to capacity by Sunday.”
Clark said at max capacity, their coolers can hold about 300 deer. But even so, they were having to turn away customers. She said on the morning of Nov. 14, lines were wrapping around the building, and it was a two-hour wait for hunters to drop off their harvests.
“The most stressful part of it is that especially this season, we did have to turn people away. We didn't have cooler space,” Clark said. “It's extremely disappointing for our customers, and so that's hard to contend with. We always feel really bad.”
Clark said with so many deer to process, her staff just begins cutting up as many as it can in a day. The meat processor even went by an appointment-only status for a few days after the opening weekend to catch up. She said it takes about a week to process any fresh cuts, such as steaks, roasts and hamburgers.
Clark’s Custom Meat Company also participates in the Share the Harvest program through the Missouri Department of Conservation. Hunters can donate part or all of their harvested deer to an approved processor, which then processes the venison and sends it to food banks like Second Harvest to be distributed out to local food pantries.
The Missouri Western Student Chapter of the Wildlife Society helps deliver Share the Harvest meat from Clark’s Custom Meat Company to Second Harvest. Their faculty advisor, Cary Chevalier, said his students have delivered an average of 1,800 pounds of venison per year since they began volunteering in 2010.
“Part of this is staying active in your community,” Chevalier said. “And, it’s venison, so you're also exposing citizens in the state of Missouri to the natural bounty in the state. We have venison grown by nature and harvested.”
One of the local food pantries that receive Share the Harvest meat is the Cameron Food Pantry and Clothes Closet. Director Gwen Forsythe said that they already have received some venison this year.
“In 2020, we received over 1,800 pounds … and 2021 has been more than that,” Forsythe said. “But we aren’t finished with that yet.”
Forsythe said last week the Cameron Food Pantry and Clothes Closet received just under 300 pounds of Share the Harvest venison, which will feed 125 families in a month.
“There are several people that, it’s a luxury for them, and they very much appreciate it and enjoy it, and they’re very thankful for it,” Forsythe said.
Forsythe encourages anyone who shoots a deer and isn’t fond of eating the meat to consider donating to Share the Harvest to keep it from going to waste. Forsythe and Clark said Share the Harvest is important because it gives those in need access to a protein source.
“Every one of the food banks right now are extremely low on protein,” Clark said. “So, this is going to be a huge help to be able to get that protein source to them and feed a lot of hungry people.”
Not only does the program benefit those in need, but Chevalier also said it’s good for the overall conservation of Missouri.
“There are other states that have followed this model, with a Share the Harvest kind of program … and it's great because hunters benefit, the people of Missouri in general benefit through management of the deer populations,” Chevalier said.
Clark said anyone who still needs to bring a deer to Clark’s Custom Meat Company, whether for personal use or Share the Harvest, should call ahead to check capacity, have the deer thoroughly field dressed, make sure they’re following Missouri Department of Conservation regulations and have their confirmation number.
This is all different from back in 2020 when the meat processor didn’t take any deer to help local farmers process their livestock meat. The demand is still there, but Clark said they decided to stop processing beef and hogs during deer season this year.
