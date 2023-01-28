Community members came out to the final day of 34th annual Midland Empire AG & Rural Lifestyle show on Saturday at the Civic Arena.
The event consisted of many different foods, vendors, agriculture products, and a petting zoo for children and families to enjoy.
Event Director, Cindy Cornelius, said the two-day event had another successful year and it gave the community an opportunity to learn more about agriculture.
“It’s a really good chance for people to come and speak with vendors one-on-one and learn about new products and services, Cornelius said. “Farmers had the opportunity to speak with businesses and plan for their upcoming year as well as those who didn’t know much about agriculture coming in today.”
Corenlius said educating the community and children about agriculture is important because it is a major component in our world.
“We all rely on agriculture,” she said. “Especially the St. Joseph Metropolitan area. The marketing for this event is done at about a 90-mile radius and we have a lot of people come to it every year. They want to learn about this business and that’s why we incorporate something for the kids to do as well. We want them to have an interest in things that are important in our world. They all seem to love the big agriculture trucks and ATV’S and that’s what we like to see.”
Organizers believe this year’s event being free to the public played a major part in such a high turnout from the community.
“A lot of times when the weather’s been bad for a while and you’re stuck inside, it just feels good to get out and do something,” Cornelius said. “Our focus was more on getting people to come out, network, and learn some new things so I’m just thrilled. We hope for even better next year.”
