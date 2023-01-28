34th Midland Empire Ag and Rural Lifestyle Show

Community members came out to the final day of 34th annual Midland Empire AG & Rural Lifestyle show on Saturday at the Civic Arena.

The event consisted of many different foods, vendors, agriculture products, and a petting zoo for children and families to enjoy.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

