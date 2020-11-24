Crop expectations for farmers were pretty grim in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the market rebounded, and the recent yield is one of the best in recent memory.
The farming market took a hit in the spring as many restaurants closed their doors due to emergency orders forced by the spread of COVID-19. The relationship with China, a major importer of U.S. crops, soured and trade declined.
This all led to Jason Kurtz, a local farmer who grows corn and soybeans, to expect the worst back in April.
“The virus hit and all the commodity prices just went in the tank almost overnight,” Kurtz said in a previous News-Press NOW article.
Tyler Schwader, a local farmer who grows corn and soybeans, as well as raises cattle, said everything was up in the air early on in the pandemic.
“Everyone was unsure,” Schwader said. “As agriculture goes, we were still producing a commodity, but we didn’t know, down the supply chain, if that was going to affect us. On the grain side, were we going to be able to export? On the livestock, we saw the shortages in the processing plants, and who knew how long that was going to go on for.”
The demand was still there, it had just shifted. Restaurants closed, but more people were eating at home.
“It’s confusing, because we lost the restaurant market, so that was a lot of our higher end steaks and things of that nature,” Schwader said. “But overall, I’m not sure if beef production or beef demand went down any, because people were at home.”
But corn and soybeans were a different story. In April, Kurtz said prices for soybeans and corn were about a dollar a bushel. Then the market took an unexpected turn.
“The export markets and everything at that time was looking a little gloomy,” Kurtz said. “We didn’t know what was going to happen. This fall, unbelievably, they have all turned around. We have some of the highest prices we’ve seen in the last three, four years.”
Part of that turnaround was the weather. While the pandemic affected the market, the weather was almost ideal — wet through the summer and dry during harvest.
The relationship with China remedied as it took in more imports. Also the carryout, which is the grain left over after all the demand has been met, was low, leading to increased demand this year.
All of these factors caused the market to rise during the harvest season, usually a rare occurrence.
After both corn and soybeans were close to a dollar a bushel in April, corn is now a little over $4 a bushel and soybeans are close to $12.
An average harvest for Kurtz is 200 bushels an acre. This year he brought in about 240 an acre.
The crop market is very similar to stocks, with prices moving up and down every second. Kurtz said as a farmer you can’t worry about the peaks and valleys. All a farmer can do is put crop in the ground and hope for the best.
While the pandemic projected grim outcomes, everything worked itself out in the end. Schwader echoed Kurtz’s remarks regarding the upcoming year.
“We’re going to continue to keep doing our best,” Schwader said. “We’re going to keep farming and growing crops and growing cattle. Expectation wise, I think there’s going to be an end to this sooner or later. We’re optimistic people and we’re going to do our best.”