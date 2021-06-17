Last week's rain brought a large amount of precipitation to St. Joseph, but local farmers saw a broad range of water levels.
Some had had less than a quarter of an inch, while others had a few inches.
That complicates the outlook moving forward, said Wayne Flanary, Buchanan County Extension Office agronomy field specialist.
"It makes it really complicated because of just the timing and everything, of all the weather and how it effects that corn plant during its stage of growth," he said. "It really makes a big difference there. The closer we get to ... pollination time, that's where any stresses on corn plants can really impact yield."
Even if two fields experience similar levels of precipitation, they could be differently affected by how far in the growing process crops are, Flanary said.
Soil that becomes oversaturated tends to release nitrogen into the air, which means there isn’t as much for corn or other crops to use as nutrients, Flanary said.
"The growers put fertilizers on for the crop, but this is a biological situation where soil microbes, undersaturated soil conditions, will release that nitrogen into the (atmosphere)," he said. "It goes off into the air and de-nitrifies, so even places that don't have any nitrogen fertilizer on, if you have saturated soils that are really wet ... the plants get starved for nitrogen."
It isn't just corn that could cause concern. There also is a finite timeline for water to be drained from a field of soybeans, Flanary said.
"There were some that had quite a bit of rainfall, whereas some missed all the rain, so, you know, it's really variable,” he said. “For those areas that had abundant rainfall, if we had some late-planted beans which were in standing water, that water has to go off within 36 hours or sometimes the beans will die."
The rain fortunately didn't completely decimate crops, Flanary said. There's hope the area will see promising yields overall if the season continues to go well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.