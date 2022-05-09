A new program is working to improve monarch butterfly habitats in Northwest Missouri.
Program Restoring and Improving Monarch Ecosystems, also known as PRIME, is a cost-share initiative funded by the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. Landowners can connect with the program to learn how to enhance and maintain habitats for monarchs and get paid for their work.
Travis Dinsdale, an area biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation, said monarch butterfly populations have decreased largely due to a decline in milkweed plants.
“The goal of the program is to enhance and restore habitat for monarch butterflies and other pollinators,” Dinsdale said. “Monarchs have been in decline over the last couple of decades, and upwards of 80% to 90% of their population is now decreased, and a lot of that is attributed to habitat loss.”
Dinsdale said monarchs winter in Mexico but begin making their journey through the U.S. in March, before arriving in Northwest Missouri late April into May. That’s what makes this area a prime spot to focus on habitat restoration by planting milkweed and other native plants, as the monarchs lay eggs on milkweed and larvae feed on the plant.
To apply for PRIME, landowners must be registered through the local USDA office as part of the Farm Bill program. There is no minimum acreage requirement, and landowners must apply by May 20 to be considered for funding.
Applications will be ranked depending on environmental factors for the habitat, and the highest-ranking applications will be chosen for the program. Approved landowners will enter into a contract with the USDA detailing what will be accomplished and how much money they will receive.
Dinsdale said approved landowners will receive guidance from program partners including Quail Forever and the Missouri Department of Conservation before creating the habitat.
“We will develop a habitat management plan with the specifications on where the best areas might be for the planting, what species to recommend and just kind of give them a process from beginning to end on how to prepare the site to plant it and then manage it so it performs to the best of its ability,” Dinsdale said.
From there, it will be up to the landowner to purchase milkweed and native plant seed and put in the work to create and maintain the habitat. Once they’re done, they can go to the local Natural Resources Conservation Service office to get reimbursed for the work.
“We want to get habitat back out on the landscape to help not only the monarchs but other pollinators as well,” Dinsdale said. “We've got a lot of native insects and bees that are in decline and any of these plantings that we're doing for monarchs are going to benefit all of those species, as well as a lot of the grassland birds.”
PRIME is a first-year program that will continue for four years. It’s one of many cost-share programs put on through the 2018 Farm Bill in support of conservation efforts, but Dinsdale said one difference is there are also opportunities with PRIME for land rental payments for the ground to be set aside to plant wildflowers.
Those interested in helping conservation efforts can reach out to local Missouri Department of Conservation and USDA Service Centers to learn how to get involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.