Fall is just weeks around the corner, which means that harvest season is nearing for farmers in Northwest Missouri.
In 2020, soybean and corn yields in the area were both above normal. These crops are the ones a majority of farmers plant in the area. One big difference from this year to last is that soybeans were struggling in the springtime due to different rain events, and the plants' struggle during the dry heat of the summer.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 65% of soybeans were blooming the week of Aug. 1, compared to the five-year average of 68% for the state of Missouri. A field specialist in agronomy said that the yield this year looks to be below average.
“I think it will be a little bit less than 2020,” said Wayne Flanary with the University of Missouri Extension in Buchanan County. “Early-plant beans are looking really good. We may take the top off the yield due to dry weather. Spotiness of rain, it was hit and miss. That makes a difference there.”
While those farmers who planted soybeans early in the season are looking good, the yields are difficult to predict at the moment due to the number of farmers needing to replant.
Corn, on the other hand, is set for an above-par fall harvest if everything holds up.
“Corn looks good. I think we will have average yields at least, if not better,” Flanary said.
According to the USDA, the percentage of corn condition ratings are almost the same in the week of Aug. 1 as the previous year. The majority of corn in the state of Missouri sits at a “good” rating for condition. Flanary said he believes Northwest Missouri is in for an extremely good year for corn yield.
“I think it will be equal to 2020," Flanary said. “It should be just above average like the previous year because the corn that was planted early looks really good.”
For farmers who were able to get their crops in early, the results are positive. Those who ran into trouble with environmental conditions will have to wait and see how their crop turns out for the 2021 harvest season.
