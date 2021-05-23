May is the time when many put seed to soil, and combined with the rain in recent weeks this is shaping up to be a good planting season.
This rain should allow for the crops to get a healthy head start before the dry heat of summer arrives. A local soil expert said early indications look to be positive for farmers in the region.
“Atchison and Holt County has most of the corn in the ground and 80% to 85% of soybean,” Wayne Flanary, a field specialist in agronomy at the University of Missouri Buchanan County Extension office, said. “Buchanan County may not be as high due to the rain events that have been occurring in the area recently, but overall we are in good shape.”
According to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, for the week of May 9 69% of corn and just over 21% of soybeans were planted statewide. This puts Northwest Missouri ahead of the rest of the state for getting crops into the ground.
The spring season started off abnormally dry in Missouri, which is not what farmers in the area hope for when prepping for planting season. But the wet weather also did not delay plans.
“The dry conditions did not push farmers away from wanting to get their crop in the ground,” Flanary said.
The rest of Missouri is behind the overall trend in recent years of being ahead of the planting game. But the prices of crops look to rebound this coming harvest, as last year’s averages were down due to a massive amount of supply but little demand.
“Not knowing what will happen in the markets in the future, but as it stands people are really positive about the prices and it is a good thing for growers,” Flanary said.
Future prices can be reliant on a multitude of factors and the outlook could very well change come fall.
But for farmers in Northwest Missouri, a positive aspect is that the soil is in good shape for whatever type of crop needs to be planted.
Flanary said rainfall in the area could result in a loss of nitrogen in the soil however. He advised farmers that if they notice a crop turning yellow prematurely to consider putting on supplemental nitrogen to help the growth process.
