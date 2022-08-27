Kristina Hannon

Family Guidance Center CEO Kristina Hannon points to a graph that shows farmers were getting paid about the same amount for soybeans in 2021 as they were in 2014. She said volatile markets that are out of farmers’ control are a big stressor for those in the profession.

There is a new mental health hotline available for Missouri farmers who need assistance.

The AgriStress Helpline is a free, confidential service launched by the Missouri Department of Agriculture. Farmers and rural families in need of mental health assistance can call or text 833-897-2474 to get in contact with a professional.

