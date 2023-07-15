Multicounty horse show contestants get ready for state fair

Many contestants have trained the majority of their lives to compete at the state fair.

 Kendra Simpson I News-Press NOW

With the Missouri state fair around the corner, the Pony Express Saddle and Bridle club hosted the 4H and FFA Multicounty horse show.

Saturday morning, the open county 4H and FFA show presented riders from all over Missouri and Kansas who have been preparing for the upcoming Missouri State Fair, which will be held in Sedalia, Aug. 10-20.

