Multicounty horse show contestants get ready for state fair

With the Missouri state fair around the corner, the Pony Express Saddle and Bridle club hosted the 4H and FFA Multicounty horse show.
Saturday morning, the open county 4H and FFA show presented riders from all over Missouri and Kansas who have been preparing for the upcoming Missouri State Fair, which will be held in Sedalia, Aug. 10-20.
President of the Pony Express Saddle and Bridle Club, Kelli Thompson, said the organization wanted to help the riders prepare for the upcoming Missouri state fair.
“What we did was we brought over the patterns from our state fair," Thompson said. "Which is at the end of this month down in Sedalia. And a lot of these kids are planning on attending that. So this is an opportunity for them to really prepare and get ready for that big event that I know a lot of them get excited about.”
The Pony Express Saddle and Bridle club is in the process of applying to be a nonprofit so they can build facilities that will provide 4H youth more opportunities.
Many of the competitors have ridden horses the majority of their lives. The horses and riders were tested on several factors including trotting, cantering and a trail ride, all of which will be part of the state fair’s demonstration competition.
Lillian Rice, a sixth grader at Bessie Ellison elementary, is excited to compete with three of her horses at the fair.
“We do it so we can go to the state fair horse show," Rice said. "And so you can learn more about horses, but it's not just about that you can do a lot more other stuff.”
The state fair will feature several different variations of horse competitions, such as Showmanship, In-Hand Trail and Pony Cart.
“Pony cart is my favorite because Freeze is, she's just a little mini pony and she's very fun," said Rice.
