Missouri Republican Congressman Sam Graves and the Missouri Farm Bureau are concerned about the current administration stepping back to Obama-era federal regulations on navigable waters.
The Waters of The United States (WOTUS) have been a hot topic ever since the Clean Water Act of 1973. Graves, R-Mo., said during the Obama presidency that strict regulations and permits were needed for any sized body of water on private land, and this was rolled back during the Trump Administration, but with WOTUS hearings, there is fear the regulations and permits will continue to increase — something that is causing confusion for Missouri farmers.
"It's going to make it very tough for farmers and ranchers because we're going to have to get permission for just about everything we do on our property," Graves said. "This all started back under the Obama administration, and it redefined what navigable waterways are ... even if it's a dry riverbed or a dry ditch, if it carries water any part of the time and it ends up in a waterway then it is subject to regulation by the EPA."
Graves was joined by Rep. Glen "GT" Thompson, R-Pa., who serves as Ranking Member of the House Agriculture Committee, along with the Missouri Farm Bureau at a farm in Camden Point, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon to talk to concerned farmers and people in the agriculture industry.
Thompson said while he was supportive of the Clean Water Act, he thinks that regulation at the federal level has gone too far and the "woke" agenda of the Democrats has created unreasonable expectations. He said getting a federal permit is a long and strenuous process.
"Even if we did the right thing, the legal thing to apply for a permit, we would never get it," Thompson said. "It's a policy that doesn't even make sense that they can even implement it."
Thompson said Congress is working together to try to pass the farm bill, and they are trying to make it make sense for the farmer.
Garett Hawkins, president of the Farm Bureau, said while farmers in the area are worried about regulations and overreach bringing uncertainty, there is also a serious concern regarding inflation even if commodity prices are up in many areas.
"As I travel the state, and as we talk about the farm bill with farm and ranch families, clearly regulatory uncertainty as well as what we're experiencing with inflation and supply chain constraints are the dominant issues," Hawkins said. "Every time that tractor crosses the field, think about it costing twice as much as it did last summer and every farmer and rancher is feeling that pain."
