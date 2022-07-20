Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn spoke to the crowd at the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, Inc.'s annual breakfast about her start in her role and the importance of agriculture as a whole.
Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn visited St. Joseph Wednesday for a keynote address at the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, Inc.'s annual breakfast.
It was the first time the event has been held in a few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. About 140 guests attended the breakfast at Missouri Western State University.
Mary Hinde, president and CEO of Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, Inc., said that she enjoyed having Chinn speak because she shared a lot of inspirational words with the crowd.
“She taught us a lot of lessons about perseverance, about showing up when you're asked, about being flexible. I related to some of her stories, like working through COVID and some other difficulties,” Hinde said.
Chinn spoke about her life story, new projects, the importance of agriculture and why she loves her job.
“I think it's really important to get out among people in northern Missouri, southern Missouri, wherever it might be. I always love coming back to north Missouri. It feels like home," Chinn said. "But it's important that people who serve in state government are accessible to the people that we serve. I need to be approachable and the best way to be approachable is to be out where the people are.”
Hinde said events like the breakfast are important because they keep the community informed. She also said agriculture is a much bigger part of our lives than many people realize.
“I think agriculture is the most important industry that we have in the United States. It's certainly important here, the breadbasket of the United States, and very important here in Northwestern Missouri,” Hinde said. “We have generational farms that we hope kids will come back and live and work on. But the basic premise is we need food. And if we don't have our ranchers, if we don't have our farmers, if we don't have dairy cattle and someone to milk them, we don't have those products. So it's important to support agriculture and do whatever we can as a region to support that.”
More information about the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, Inc. and what they do can be found on their website at https://www.cfnwmo.org.
