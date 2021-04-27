The Northwest Missouri Master Gardeners said they have anywhere from 8,000-10,000 plants ready to be sold at their annual Plant Sale.
This year's sale will take place at the University of Missouri Extension Office located at 4125 Mitchell Avenue on Missouri Western’s West Campus. Doors will open at 8 a.m. on Friday morning, April 30, and they will stay open until they run out of plants on Saturday, May 1.
The Master Gardeners have a high tunnel that is filled with tomato and pepper plants as far as the eye can see. Master Gardener Larry Werthmuller said their main emphasis as an organization is to educate people about gardening; the plant sale is just a plus.
“We’ll actually educate people about the plants they’re going to plant,” Werthmuller said. “...We’ll have handouts and there’ll be people here talking about that sort of thing. Usually, when you go to most nurseries and such, they’re more to sell the stuff. They’ll educate you too, but that’s not their purpose. Our purpose is basically to educate first, and then there’s a sale.”
The plant sale first started with selling tomato, pepper and eggplant plants. Eleven years later, the annual sale includes an array of vegetables, herbs and native Missouri perennial flowers. The plants are grown from seed and cared for every day. The flowers are part of the Master Gardener’s dig and divide program, where the perennials have actually been planted in the ground to get established and then dug back out so that they can be sold.
Master Gardener Scott Nelson said vegetable plants will start at $2 apiece, with herbs and flowering perennials being priced higher than that.
Werthmuller said in years past, the sale has raised around $10,000. A large chunk of that goes right back to the University of Missouri Extension office, as the Master Gardeners are constantly in need of new equipment and supplies. However, Nelson estimates that around 20% of the profits are donated to Missouri Western’s biology department.
Nelson said they have been preparing for this sale for months now, and said growing all of these plants has been a major commitment.
“You’ve got to plant the seeds, you’ve got to harvest the seeds, then you’ve got to transplant them and then you’ve got to water them and dirt them … I don’t know how many plants are here, but there’s a gazillion.”
Werthmuller said he began planting tomatoes back in January and some are large enough that they’re starting to produce fruits. He and Nelson both said they’ve been busy taking care of the plants ever since.
While they have the common vegetables, Werthmuller said one of the great things about this sale is that they have plants most people can’t find anywhere else.
“Our forte is having varieties you can’t get anywhere else,” Werthmuller said. “For example, we’ve got all the colors of the Brandywine (tomato). You get pink, yellow, black, red, and I don’t know anywhere else you’ll find all of those … That’s more what we’re after, trying to sell the unusual and things you can’t find and teach people about those.”
A handful of the plants they’ve been caring for aren’t put up for sale, but instead used in the Master Gardener’s trial garden. In the trial garden, vegetables are planted and their data is recorded all summer. Then, all of the vegetables that have been produced are donated to local food banks.
“It’s a whole process,” Werthmuller said. “It’s just not a plant sale, it leads into the trial garden, which by the way, that trial garden feeds a lot of people. We take all of our food to the pantry … so it’s good for the community, it’s a good thing for the Extension and Master Gardeners and it’s an outreach. It really is. It’s more that than just a plant sale.”
Nelson also said this plant sale is just one small part of what the Master Gardener’s do, and he enjoys seeing it go full circle.
“I like the fact that … the community does their thing and then we do our thing and then we feed other people in the community through Second Harvest,” Nelson said.
COVID-19 precautions will be taken at this year's plant sale, with social distancing, cleaning and limited capacity available on site.
