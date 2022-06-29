Inflation is causing price spikes from the gas pump to the grocery store, but vendors at local farmers markets are working to keep their prices low for customers.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices increased 8.6% over the past 12 months. This is the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981.
Just this month, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point. It's the largest rate hike since 1994.
Farmers at the Pony Express Farmers Market are battling inflation across the board. The Jirak family of Jirak Family Produce is working to keep their prices low this summer.
“This year, we've noticed a lot with diesel prices for running a tractor and fertilizer prices,” Joseph Jirak said. “With the rise of that, we're going to have to raise our prices in turn to cover that overhead cost. So it definitely is more expensive to grow.”
Jirak Family Produce is located in Cummings, Kansas, just southwest of Atchison. The family began their business 20 years ago.
“Most of it is to teach our children to work and they also save money for college,” Theresa Jirak said. “That's really been the major push of it.”
Jirak Family Produce has been attending farmers markets in St. Joseph, Atchison and Leavenworth for many years.
“We’ve got sweet corn, watermelon, cantaloupe, green beans, squash, zucchini, grape tomatoes, bell peppers, pumpkins,” Joseph Jirak said. “You name it, we have it.”
Penny Dierberger from Old Ott Farms in Union Star, Missouri, said this year has been challenging compared to years past.
“Farmers markets across the board are trying to keep prices the same as last year,” Dierberger said. “We're just absorbing the impact, but it's not just the price of gas; fertilizer has gone up and seed price has gone way up.”
Old Ott farm grows chemical-free produce and flowers.
Dierberger said she blew her seed budget this year, but she continues to roll with the punches.
“We just take what we're given and you make the best of it,” Dierberger said. “There are challenges but we are making the best of it and would love to see people come out and enjoy it.”
The weather has also been a challenge for Dierberger.
“We had a very cold spring, which is nice for some varieties of produce, but it means all of your warm weather stuff is perhaps a little bit behind,” Dierberger said. “In classic Missouri fashion, you never know what you're going to get with the weather so when it turned so hot for two weeks, that was a challenge for the produce.”
Jirak Family Produce, however, said the heat has not affected their produce too terribly this year.
Joesph Jirak said they had a large spike in business last year. Despite the economic challenges this summer, they are hopeful in the future of their business.
“For the past couple of years, it's constantly been growing, so we kind of aim higher each year,” Joseph Jirak said. “Usually, we've been able to hit those goals, so hopefully this year will be just the same.”
Dierberger’s morale remains high for the summer business, even with the challenges.
“We will bring the abundance that we have, but there's always hurdles to be had,” Dierberger said. “There are multiple vendors here so, what one person doesn't have somebody else will.”
The Pony Express Farmers Market is a grower-only farmers market that is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information on the farmers market visit their website.
