When the temperature drops to dangerous levels it can cause detrimental issues for livestock, so during these last few days extra diligence from producers has been important.
The availability of water and food is important for livestock during these conditions, Bryson Byergo, owner of Byergo Angus said. He said just checking your cattle routinely is always something you should be doing, but it is extra important during the cold temperature days.
"When the weather gets cold, it's, it's a challenge for the cattlemen out there," Byergo said. "We have several frost free waters, and they work great, but when you start talking about negative temperatures like this, water gets to be an issue with the water freezing up."
James Humphrey, a field specialist in livestock for the University of Missouri Extension in Andrew County said another thing that can cause concern is calving, which some cattle producers are starting right now. With the calves at such a vulnerable state, extra caution is needed.
"Probably the biggest challenge right now, for a lot of people is if you're calving, if that calf doesn't have some protection when it's born and gets dried off quickly they can freeze down to the ground and freeze to death fairly quickly," Humphrey said. "We need to be checking these animals, probably every hour, or every 30 minutes to an hour,"
Shatto Milk Company in Osborn Missouri put a lot of focus on their cows they milk daily. Owner Barbara Shatto said they are their most important asset and their health is important. They have installed new technology to track health.
“We definitely watch them and monitor them closely, we also have a special software program that monitors their health on a regular basis, all throughout the day, their temperatures, how much they're eating, and drinking and moving around,” Shatto said.
Shatto and Byergo both agree that no matter the temperature it is always important to spend time with the livestock and closely monitor the behavior and health.