Farmers expect anything outside of the ordinary come harvest time in Missouri. Conditions not being normal is becoming the standard, so a good harvest is never taken for granted.
The high waters of 2019 brought a lot of problems for farmers and insurance companies as claims for damages shot up. But as crazy as 2020 has been otherwise, the problems for crops have been few and far between.
“Far as I know it has been good. We have had a few claims. It doesn’t even matter what year it is, there will always be problem areas,” Jeff Rhode, vice president/team leader for crop insurance at FCS Financial, said. “Some guys had too much rain at the wrong time, some flooding, and a couple guys hitting a dry spot up north. Other guys will tell you they had as good of a year as they have had.”
Rhode said that in 2019 the farmers seeking claims on damages were higher than usual. A lot of problems occurred on farmland near the riverfront as high waters stuck around through the winter. But this year less coverage was needed.
“We have not seen the claim level across the board as we would have last year,” Rhode said.
For farmers who need to seek claims for damages they have had, the time do so is now. Dec. 10 is the cut-off date for farmers to file for crops and soybeans. Rhode said if farmers think they could experience losses they should reach out to their agent to review their options.
The corn harvest is done in the state, and according to the USDA the percent of soybeans harvested across the sits at 95%. Now the focus shifts to winter wheat being planted and examining that crop’s progress.
The price per bushel of corn in the state in October was $3.63. That is lower than the average price of $3.78 reported in the state just a year ago. Lower prices usually indicate a greater supply of the commodity. The national average price per bushel of corn in October was $3.61, according to the USDA.
“This year has been as close to what you want to call normal, a good year all the way through,” Rhode said.