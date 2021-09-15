October is a few weeks away, but local pumpkin growers already are seeing a fruitful harvest.
How the season goes depends mostly on weather, said Stacy Furbee, store manager of Schweizer Orchards.
“It’s, again, a weather related thing, and right now, they’re ready,” she said. “We’ll keep harvesting clear up (through) most of October.”
Some rain is important, but it can’t be too much or the plants will rot, said Donnie Leupold, owner of Leupold Greenhouse and Orchard.
“You need some rain when they’re set fruit, when they’re blooming,” he said. “After that, once the fruit sets, you really don’t need that much rain. Mainly the temperatures have to get below 90 for the fruit to set, and then you’d like to have a few showers scattered around in there.”
Some of the heavy rains over the summer limited the season’s first stage of pumpkins. But the produce is planted in intervals, so the second and third stages are faring better, Leupold said.
Pumpkins are different from crops like corn or wheat because pumpkins have to be picked by hand, Furbee said.
“A lot of things are machine-picked,” she said. “The pumpkins, they actually go in and cut them off the vines … because even if they cut this one, there may be another, smaller one that’s not quite ready. And so they just go in and they look, the ones that are good color, that are firm.”
Leupold has been picking produce since he was a child, and pumpkins specifically for more than 20 years. It’s important to him to help with the harvesting process because it’s an activity he looks forward to, he said.
“I kind of enjoy picking them because you never know, each one’s always different stuff,” he said. “Half the time I want to keep them all and take them to the house, but I enjoy it. That’s why I do it.”
Furbee says pumpkins usually have about a month before they go bad, so people should plan their purchases accordingly.
