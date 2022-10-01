Train crossing

A train heads past a rail crossing Thursday on Alabama Street. Missouri agricultural groups said trains are essential to transporting 15 million bushels of corn to the state’s main export market of Mexico.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

From weather to inflation, farmers have plenty to worry about this harvest season.

While rising costs and drought conditions continue to take a toll, area producers did get one bit of good news: the trains will keep rolling.

