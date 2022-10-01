From weather to inflation, farmers have plenty to worry about this harvest season.
While rising costs and drought conditions continue to take a toll, area producers did get one bit of good news: the trains will keep rolling.
A labor dispute involving up to 115,000 railroad workers threatened to further disrupt supply chains and drive up costs at a critical time when farmers were ready to ship this year’s crop and start applying fertilizer for 2023.
News of tentative contract agreements with the biggest freight railroads came as a relief to Missouri Corn, a group that represents 15,000 farmers. They rely on rail networks to ship their product to the state’s biggest export market for corn.
“Our number one market is Mexico,” said Bradley Schad, chief executive officer of Missouri Corn. “The majority of the grain we send to Mexico is by rail. Thankfully, we averted this crisis.”
The coronavirus pandemic put the often overlooked field of logistics under the microscope. Bottlenecks at packing plants and container ports rippled through the supply chain, causing prices to spike for consumers and creating headaches for producers who suddenly experienced trouble getting needed inputs like fertilizer.
A rail shutdown would have further exacerbated the problem, Schad said.
“It just would have complicated things,” he said. “We’re still recovering as far as inputs are concerned and getting them to our growers. We had a lot of ships sitting out there with crop protection tools.”
With supply chain woes in mind, the U.S. Department of Agriculture this week announced $500 million in grants to encourage more domestic production of fertilizer.
“Recent disruptions have shown just how critical it is to invest in the agricultural supply chain here at home,” Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.
But even if that product is made in the United States, it will have to be shipped on barge, train or truck. U.S. railways account for about 28% of freight shipments.
Brad Lau of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce said a number of local businesses rely on rail service, including International Paper, Silgan Containers, Sealed Air, Ventura Foods, National Beef and Ag Processing. Others utilize the Transport 360 port to offload from barges or trains to trucks.
“I would say rail is very important for the local businesses,” said Lau, vice president of economic development. “Companies rely on getting raw product in and, some of them, finished products out by rail. Typically it comes down to capacity and cost. You can put more on a rail car than in a truck, so the cost is less.”
Even with a resolution to the brewing labor dispute, those who rely on rail networks will continue watching developments that impact the industry, including a proposed merger between two major freight carriers — Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern. In addition, the Biden administration’s policies on petroleum pipelines mean more oil could get shipped by rail, potentially limiting access for other users.
In August, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board sent a letter to major freight carriers, known as Class I railroads, asking for clarification on their ability to meet the demands of the fall harvest season. “The board is concerned about the Class I railroads’ ability to meet grain shipping needs and is highly focused on whether railroads will have significant crew, locomotive, equipment and capacity resources along key corridors supporting domestic and international markets,” the board wrote in its letter.
Schad said farmers will keep on farming, so all modes of transportation must be able to keep up with them.
“As you know, farmers never stopped,” he said. “We continued producing. We still need to get all of our product to market. We want to make sure the rail is open because it’s very much an important piece of the agricultural production process and supply chain.”
