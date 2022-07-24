Tractor spraying pesticides on soy field with sprayer at spring

A tractor sprays fertilizer on soybeans in this undated photo. Members of Congress are urging President Joe Biden to remove tariffs on fertilizer.

While commodity prices have been high for farmers in Missouri, operating costs have increased as well, especially with fertilizer.

Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Ks., and Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Ks., along with 29 other representatives are calling on President Joe Biden to invoke authority to waive tariffs imposed on phosphate fertilizer products from Morocco.

