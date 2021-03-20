With winter turning into spring, farmers are shifting their focus from selling last year’s crop to preparing for the planting season in 2021.
A big date for insurance purposes passed on March 15. That’s when changes to an insurance policy had to be finalized and those seeking new coverage had to sign up.
A crop insurance agent said his team has been working from January until this past week to help farmers solidify their plans for the year ahead. He also said the number of farmers seeking policies in this area has not changed much from last year to this spring.
“There are no changes because of what is going on with the pricing, no effect on that,” said Jeff Rhode, vice president/team leader for crop insurance at FCS Financial. “The March 15 deadline is it — if you are going to insure your soybeans and corn you needed to be signed up by.”
Some important insurance related-dates in the near future include April 29, when production reporting is due for the 2020 season, and July 15 is when acreage reports are due for the 2021 season. Wind insurance for corn is due by June 15 for farmers seeking that type of coverage. Hail coverage for corn can be purchased all the way up to almost harvest.
“Hail you can buy almost all the way to harvest if you want to,” Rhode said. “A couple years ago, a farmer purchased hail insurance two weeks before harvest and he ended up needing it.”
Spring prices for Missouri crops were released several weeks ago and the average price points for corn and soybeans were significantly higher than 2020.
According to the USDA, the price for a bushel of corn in January 2020 was $3.90, and for January 2021 in Missouri the price per bushel sits at $4.39. Soybeans saw the biggest price increase for a year-to-year basis, from being $8.93 a bushel in January 2020 to $10.80 a bushel this January. The hope is that when fall harvest comes, prices will remain steady.
“I don’t predict prices, but everyone wants a safe uneventful fall, same thing when it comes to marketing, they just want it to be steady,” Rhode said.
Most farmers are repairing equipment while we are in the spring rain season, and as soon as it dries up the process begins again.
