Planting season impacting local farmers positively
Video play button

While planting season has been progressing quickly in Northwest Missouri due to favorable weather, local farmers have some concerns about what recent dry conditions will mean for their crops. 

Kevin Moore, senior agronomist at MFA Incorporated, said there's been a lot of crops planted so far this year compared to other years around this time.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.