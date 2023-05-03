While planting season has been progressing quickly in Northwest Missouri due to favorable weather, local farmers have some concerns about what recent dry conditions will mean for their crops.
Kevin Moore, senior agronomist at MFA Incorporated, said there's been a lot of crops planted so far this year compared to other years around this time.
“We did start off a little bit on the dry side,” Moore said. “Fortunately, the rain that we have had has been absorbed by the soil very quickly and didn’t delay being able to work in the field.”
Moore said while the mild weather forecast appears suitable for planting in the weeks to come, these dry conditions may start to impact the growth of crops in the later seasons.
“My main concern would be with everything being on the dry side, at some point we're going to need some rain for the crops to grow,” he said. “The low amount of moisture we have could have some negative impacts in the later months.”
One of the concerns that farmers have with these dry conditions is how the cost of food will rise from current prices.
With fluctuating temperatures, officials believe now is the best time to take advantage of planting before the dry conditions of summer.
“There is still plenty of time to get good crops,” Moore said. “We can still see very good corn yields planted even towards the end of May. Same with soybeans, I've even seen really good soybean yields planted in the month of June. So, there's still a lot of time in case the weather changes, it’s just about taking advantage of that time.”
With planting season well underway, officials want to remind drivers to be cautious as there may be an increase in tractors and other farm equipment on the road.
“Typically, if there's a tractor or any other equipment in front of you, they pull over when it's safe for you to pass,” Moore said. “So, don’t get in a hurry and cause any accidents because farm equipment is very large and dangerous to come in contact with. Just be patient and wait for them to wave you around when it’s safe.”
