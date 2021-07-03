At 50 pages in the federal register, the U.S. government's rule on the modernization of swine slaughter inspections didn't exactly capture the public's imagination.
But those standards, finalized in 2019, set the stage for a legal battle between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and workers in pork plants. Pigs don't fly, but it turns out processors and some members of Congress are intensely interested in another aspect of porcine acceleration: how fast should pig carcasses move down the line at slaughtering plants?
"It's going to have an impact," said U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, who represents a swath of farmland in the northern part of Missouri. "If you have hogs that are ready to go to market and you don't have any place to take them because the lines all backed up, that creates a problem."
The new USDA rules, the first major overhaul of inspections in 50 years, allowed six large packers to increase line speeds in what's known as the New Swine Inspection System or NSIS. Triumph Foods in St. Joseph was not one of those that adopted NSIS, which allows speeds of more than 1,106 hogs per hour.
But those that joined NSIS helped fuel demand from farms nationwide. So when a U.S. District Court judge vacated the faster line speeds, following a lawsuit from a union representing pork plant workers, it set off alarm bells from farmers who already are dealing with trade woes, rising input costs and supply chain disruptions during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"COVID impacted the entire economy, but it was particularly severe on hog farmers," said Jim Monroe, spokesman for the National Pork Producers Council. "Now comes the line speed challenge."
One study from Iowa State University finds that the court ruling will reduce pork plant capacity by 2.5% and result in an $80 million reduction in income for hog farmers. That income loss would be felt in Missouri, which ranks as the sixth-largest hog producer in the country with 3.75 million animals per year. In Northwest Missouri, Daviess, Gentry and Mercer counties were listed among the state's top 10 hog-producing counties in terms of sales volume.
The United Food and Commercial Workers, which filed the legal challenge to the NSIS standards, said faster line speeds would put pork plant workers at risk of injuries. Representatives of the UFCW did not return calls for comment, but on its website, the union called the faster line speeds "a reckless corporate giveaway that would put thousands of workers in harm's way as they are forced to meet impossible demands."
The USDA argued that workers in a pilot program with similar standards to the NSIS actually suffered fewer injuries.
But a U.S. District Court judge, in vacating the part of inspection standards dealing with line speeds, said the government failed to consider worker safety in adopting the rules. Graves was among 70 members of Congress who wrote a letter urging the Biden Administration to appeal the ruling before the end of August.
In the letter, lawmakers said the new rules will harm small producers who will be forced to sell on spot markets, often at reduced prices, if packers don't honor contracts. They believe the ruling will fuel further consolidation in the industry.
In the end, Graves said, every consumer could feel the pain at the grocery store if farmers lose money in 2021 and respond by producing fewer hogs in 2022. He likens the potential supply disruptions to what the industry experienced last year when some hogs had to be destroyed because there was no place to send them.
"We haven't figured out exactly why this isn't being appealed," Graves said. "If you start backing up hogs on the front end, then that's going to lower the amount of product coming out the back end. So you're going to see less meat, or grocery stores are going to have to fight harder or pay more to get that meat in their case. So that's going to increase the price per consumer. We'll start hearing about that next."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.