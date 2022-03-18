The annual Farm City Breakfast brought together local agriculture leaders and stressed the importance of the industry Friday morning.
Kevin Kelly, CEO and president of Lifeline Foods, presented a comedic video that showcased the importance of corn and what the crop produces. Kelly said agriculture is something that will always be in demand as the country needs to eat.
"You don't have to buy a car every year. You don't have to build a house every year, but what you got in agriculture is extremely important, just for the sake of we all have to live."
Kelly said the supply chain throughout the agriculture business is efficient, and it's beneficial when all the different steps of the process work together.
"We have a very sophisticated industry here in agriculture in the United States," Kelly said. "There's no question we have the ability to feed the world, and without America feeding the world, it would be a pretty sad situation. The industries have to be integrated for efficiency and for productivity, and no country in the world is as good at that as the U.S."
The keynote speakers for the event were the Peterson Farm Brothers, a group of siblings who farm near Assaria, Kansas, and went viral for their parody music videos showcasing the ins and outs of farming, such as their song titled "Tractor Stuck," a play on the AC/DC song "Thunderstruck."
The brothers said that it is important to them to showcase the hard work and importance of the farming industry.
In addition to presentations, Andrew McCrea, a Northwest Missouri farmer, rancher, author, broadcaster and public speaker, was inducted into the Ag Hall of Fame. Along with farming, McCrea produces a radio show titled "The American Countryside," which is heard on more than 100 radio stations. He said he enjoys sharing positive stories of rural America.
"I'm out there working with crops and livestock but also work in broadcasting. I've done that for 25 years now with the American Countryside Program, so I enjoy the opportunity to not only be out there and get my hands dirty but also be able to share some of their stories, too," McCrea said.
Proceeds from the Farm City Breakfast went toward Agriculture Future of America scholarships for area students pursuing agriculture-related programs.
