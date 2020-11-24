The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce held its 16th annual Farm City Breakfast Tuesday in a virtual format with keynote speaker Jay Truitt.
Truitt discussed how the state of agriculture may change with the conclusion of the 2020 election.
With Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts retiring in 2020, an opening for the Senate Agricultural Committee will be available. Truitt said there possibly could be three members who try to position themselves to fill that spot on the Republican side, but the ultimate choice could depend on which party controls the Senate.
“Of course if it’s a Democratic-led Senate, or that turns out to be the case, we won’t know that here for a few more weeks,” Truitt said.
Regional agriculture most likely will get its turn in the tank, according to Truitt. He feels Arkansas Sen. John Boozman will have his shot at the chairman position because of his unique experience. However, Truitt also believes there are two other noteworthy candidates within the committee who will get their shot of filling the position as well.
“If you watch John Hoeven work in the committee and you watch Joni Ernst work in the committee, man, they’ve paid their dues,” Truitt said. “There’s a lot of people, and powerful people, inside that echo chamber of Senate leadership that are really going to push probably for Ms. Ernst to get a shot at that at least.”
With the country seeing huge voter turnout in this year’s general election, Truitt doesn’t believe that the 2024 vote will see results hinge on rural or urban voters and believes we may see a series of one-term presidents.
“In 2024, suburban America will elect the president, not urban America and not rural America,” Truitt said. “I really do think that what we’ve found is that little slice of people that live between St. Joseph and downtown and draw a circle around, that’s who’s gonna do it.”
Sponsorship funds from the breakfast were used for scholarships for local agriculture high school and college students.
Chamber CEO R. Patt Lilly said in Buchanan County more than 11,000 people are employed in ag-related jobs, which is equivalent to almost 20% of the overall workforce.
“To say that ag isn’t a big player would simply not be the case. Ag is a key player in our community and certainly an important part of our employment base,” Lilly said.