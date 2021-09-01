The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce’s Farm City Breakfast celebrated the younger generation and the value they bring to the rapidly changing agriculture industry.
Agriculture today is different than it will be 10 years from now. Just look at the St. Joseph Stockyards — a once-bustling place of business is now an empty lot.
“The agricultural industry is ripe with opportunity, and it's ripe for disruption,” said Scott Stump, the CEO of the National Future Farmers of America Organization. “There are lots of places where students can engage and find a career, from actually producing the product on the farm or ranch all the way through adding value to that product as it makes its way to the consumer.”
One of those opportunities is in technology, which has become synonymous with agriculture. Students are learning to bridge the gap between artificial intelligence and farming, which is what Stump’s son studied in college.
His desire to find a career in agriculture started with the Future Farmers of America, a school-based youth organization that focuses on students interested in the industry of agriculture. The program helps pave the way to an agricultural career for nearly 750,000 middle and high school students across the country.
That’s how Elizabeth Gunter’s agriculture journey started.
“I didn't grow up on a farm,” Gunter said. “But I stepped foot in my high school classroom for FFA and I fell in love with everything that came with agriculture.”
Gunter is an Agriculture Future of America scholar and a senior at the University of Missouri studying animal sciences. She looks at the changing agriculture landscape as an opportunity, albeit an intimidating one.
“As we're looking forward, we have to know that we have to set our foot in motion and roll the ball to change things,” Gunter said. “We have to accept that change is important to kind of grow, but it's also scary.”
Many people at Wednesday morning’s event were a part of FFA or AFA or know of students currently in the organizations, including the Ag Hall of Fame winner Bob Wollenman.
“I have grandchildren in Texas that are in FFA,” Wollenman said. “Those kids are so blessed to have that opportunity because it gives them life skills that they might not get otherwise.”
Wollenman is the managing partner of Deluxe Truck Stop, which specializes in truck washing — a business that isn’t initially associated with agriculture. Yet he helps provide some of the nearly 11,000 ag-related jobs in Buchanan County.
“I would go even close to 50% of the employment (in St. Joseph) is some way involved in the ag industry,” Wollenman said.
According to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, Northwest Missouri leads the state in agriculture production with 20% of soybeans, 25% of corn, 23% of swine and 20% of beef.
Stump said that the worldwide agriculture industry is seven million employees short, and the number of mouths to feed is only going to increase. It’s why the younger generation is so vital to its continued growth.
“It's very easy to forget that agriculture is at the heart of the community and a large part of the economy.”
