Spring months in Missouri are a busy time for farmers tending to fields and beginning to plant crops. In St. Joseph, those efforts are being recognized with the "Deeply Rooted" traveling exhibit at East Hills Shopping Center.
“This is an exhibit that was put together by the Missouri State Museum,” said Sara Wilson, executive director of the St. Joseph Museums. “There were a lot of different perspectives on it, so I really liked the thoughtfulness that they put into the exhibit.”
The museum explores more than 3,000 years of agricultural history and what strides have been made since.
“Our original intention was to have it show at the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion with the beautiful gardens on the ground,” Wilson said. “We really focus a lot on sustainable gardens and are currently putting in a community garden right now.”
East Hills provided a space big enough for the panels to fit and a place that draws in people from the community.
“We added some items from our collection like Native American farming implements that were found from archaeological excavations,” Wilson said. “We know how important our farmers are and this gives us a chance to showcase.”
The exhibit will present tools over the years and walk through different methods used up to the current day.
“When we think of agriculture, we think of big industrial farmers, combines and even our mom-and-pop farmers,” Wilson said. “Missouri has so much abundance though in our natural resources.”
This spring, Missouri will see morels, black walnuts, wild black raspberries and poppies growing throughout the state.
“Sometimes we don’t think about foraging for these food resources that are available to us,” Wilson said. “So we want people to think and appreciate our natural resources. That's another goal.”
So far, there has been good success with the exhibit, which has been at the mall for two weeks.
“St. Joseph Stockyards is featured on one of the panels and that’s a nice connection to St. Joe specifically,” Wilson said. “There are also women in farming, so hopefully people go look at it because I think the information is quite good.”
The exhibit will be on display through the end of October.
