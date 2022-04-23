Soaring gasoline prices could increase demand for a renewable fuel that’s produced in St. Joseph.
President Joe Biden approved a waiver that allows year-round sale of 15% ethanol, known as E-15, in an attempt to blunt the impact of rising gas prices. Previously, only 10% blends were allowed in summer months because of concerns about smog.
“We hope it’s here to stay,” said Dave Vandergriend, CEO of ICM Biofuels. “The market has been slow to adopt E-15 because it wasn’t year-round.”
ICM, headquartered in Colwich, Kansas, produces 50 million gallons of ethanol a year at its St. Joseph plant on South 11th Street. Producers generally have focused on the 10% blend, known as E-10, as national policy went back and forth on E-15.
In 2011, the Environmental Protection Agency approved E-15 for light-duty vehicles. President Donald Trump allowed year-round 15% ethanol sales in 2019, but a court overturned that order. Biden’s waiver, announced last week in Iowa, plays well in farm states that saw demand for ethanol plummet two years ago when the coronavirus hit.
“Ethanol remains a renewable solution that does not require drilling or fracking,” said Jay Schutte, president of the Missouri Corn Growers Association, in a statement. “Not only is this solution good for consumers and good for the environment, but it is also a step toward reducing our dependence on foreign oil.”
In addition to farm communities, Biden’s move is aimed at consumers who are facing an upward surge in gasoline prices, with the national average at $4.12 a gallon. Gasoline was selling for as high as $3.79 a gallon Friday in St. Joseph, just 10 cents off the all-time record set in 2008.
Vandergriend said ethanol typically sells for less than the wholesale price of gasoline. Every 10% of ethanol should lower the cost by 6 cents a gallon, he said, if the retailer decides to pass on the savings.
“It’s supply and demand,” he said. “We have adequate supplies of ethanol. Consequently, the price is a little depressed.”
The move on E-15 isn’t without controversy, with ethanol’s critics raising concerns about the E-15’s efficiency, its impact on vehicle engines and a focus on fuel over food.
Larry Crawford, owner of Auto Medics in St. Joseph, said ethanol blends are perfectly safe for newer vehicle but not for motorcycles, planes and boats. Ethanol blends don’t work as well with older vehicles from the ‘70s to the ‘90s.
“Most of those are pretty much outdated now,” Crawford said.
The U.S. Energy Department approved E-15 use in flex fuel vehicles and conventional cars and pickups built after model year 2000. It is prohibited in motorcycles, vehicle with heavy-duty engines like school buses and off-road vehicles. For lawn mowers, Briggs & Stratton said 10% ethanol is acceptable but it doesn’t recommend E-15.
There are trade-offs. Pure gasoline has better fuel economy than blended ethanol, but the U.S. Energy Department notes that ethanol is a higher-octane product that burns cleaner. Vandergriend called E-15 a higher-quality fuel with lower tailpipe emissions and insignificant changes in mileage.
“I would say we’ve had zero complaints with any of our customers, retailers or terminals by adding an additional 5% fuel ethanol,” he said. “It’s embraced by a majority of the public.”
Vandergriend said additional ethanol production will not affect the food supply. Only 3% of the U.S. corn crop goes directly to human consumption. Most is destined for animal feed, fuel and consumer or industrial products.
In addition to the ethanol plant, ICM operates a testing and development center in St. Joseph that seeks to extract as much value as possible from each kernel of corn, so that the starch goes to ethanol production and the protein is destined for animal feed.
ICM also works closely with its sister plant, LifeLine Foods, to process the byproduct from food production into either fuel or animal feed. ICM employs about 55 people in St. Joseph.
“It’s sort of like a casserole,” Vandergriend said of the corn crop. “The noodles are worth a whole lot less than the hamburger. Well, if we can separate it and sell the noodles separate from the hamburger, we can net a better return.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.