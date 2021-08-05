Northwest Missouri’s dry weather over the past month is having an adverse effect on soybeans, and one expert says it could make harvest difficult if farmers don’t get rain soon.
August is a pivotal time for soybean growth. The first few weeks of August are when beans fill out, said Wayne Flanary, a Missouri Extension Agronomy Field Specialist.
“We’re in a critical stage of soybean seed fill, and the first two weeks of August are important for our soybean crop in Northwest Missouri because that’s when our pods are filling with seed,” he said. “During the dry conditions we had, that may take the top off some of our yield.”
If rainfall doesn’t improve, then it could result in an uneven crop because plants will fill only the beans they have enough nutrients for instead of doing so across the board, Flanary said.
Part of the struggle is that crop growth is varying by when they were planted, Flanary said.
“The soybeans are looking better,” he said. “The trouble is that (earlier) in the summer we did have some replant in places, and so we have some of the soybeans at various places. Some of the soybeans that were planted early look very well, but some of those that were planted late, replanted, had stem problems.”
Not all crops have a concerning outlook right now. Corn is growing well, and Flanary expects a promising harvest, he said. He attributes part of that to the timing of when the weather began getting dry.
“The corn crop at this stage is not as hurt by dry weather as what it would have been back in, you know, in July,” he said.
Deciphering what qualifies as a good harvest is still tricky because corn yields can vary from 140 to 280 bushels, and 40 to 85 bushels for soybeans, Flanary said.
