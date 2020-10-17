The middle of October signifies the middle of harvest season for farmers all over the Midwest.
In Northwest Missouri, the harvest for corn and beans is stacking up well with other areas of the state.
“I think we are right in line where everyone else is in the state and it looks like everyone is set up pretty well for harvest this year,” said Jeff Rhode, VP/team leader for crop insurance at FCS Financial.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture’s latest crop progress and condition report for Missouri, 51% of corn and 22% of soybeans in the state have been harvested. In just a week’s span, from Oct. 4 to 11, more than 20% of the corn in the state was harvested, according to the USDA.
Rhode said the dry conditions may be prompting farmers to get their crops out of the ground earlier than normal.
“We have had customers start as early as August in the past. What plays into the timeline of the harvest is when the crop gets planted and how the summer was,” Rhode said. “This year’s harvest is a little earlier in Northwest Missouri due to a dry summer, but (it’s) not too abnormal.”
According to the USDA, the only measurable precipitation levels in the state came in the southeast. Northwest Missouri was listed as abnormally dry for this time of the year, which can lead to concerns about fires in the fields.
“Claims for pasture and forage coverage is a good indicator for me how dry the conditions are. We have had a couple of those so far this year, so it tells me things are a little more dry than they should be,” Rhode said. “But with the dry weather there has been a lot of crop coming out because there is nothing to stop the tractors.”
In the 2019 harvest, farmers had issues with water levels and being able to get their crop out on time. This year seems to be the exact opposite with yields being affected through drought, not rain.
“If corn and beans do not get the moisture that is needed it’s like anything, like your yard not growing. The plants need the moisture to survive,” Rhode said.
2020 has been full of ups and downs, but from a farmer’s perspective the dry conditions provide a sigh of relief after the flood events of 2019. Rhode also pointed out that the harvest will last for another month or so and warned drivers to be cautious of farming equipment on the roadways.