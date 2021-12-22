After many western Kansas farms were devastated by wildfires last week, one teenager stepped up to help.
Emma Albers, a senior at Doniphan West, has been organizing supplies to donate to ranchers and farmers who lost their livelihoods and homes in the fires. Albers lives on her family farm outside of Denton, Kansas, in Doniphan County. She is a fifth-generation farmer and the president of her school’s Future Farmers of America chapter.
“Well, being a rancher and farmer myself, just seeing the damage that the wildfires did to their land and their cattle, I know that they lost thousands of heads of cattle. I wanted to do anything,” Albers said. “I carried to help out because they’re just like us, and I believe that a community needs to help each other out by ranchers helping ranchers and farmers helping farmers.”
For her project, Albers said she received around $6,000 in cash donations, which her family used to buy supplies. They also received donated supplies. She said they’ve gathered roughly 50 rolls of barbwire, 800 T-posts, 16 poutine tubs and more to donate.
Albers said that they plan to leave early in the morning Dec. 23 and arrive at a ranch in Paradise, Kansas, at noon. From there, she said she plans to take some supplies out to the Russell County 4H grounds.
Albers said her family and community members will be taking three trucks full of supplies, such as clothes, blankets, water and food. They will also pull trailers full of heavy-duty items for the ranchers.
Family and friends unified to assist Albers in her mission and provide resources and support to those in need.
“I couldn’t’ve done this without the community coming together and helping me out with many donations, with donations from their own farms, because I know myself that a lot of people in this area have wanted to help, but just didn’t know how because it’s four hours away,” she said. “It’s been really broadcasted on the news, so once I saw some Facebook posts, I thought, ‘Okay, I need to help out in some way.’”
Because they are a tightknit community, Albers said she knew they would all come together to help each other out to make this happen.
“At first, I thought we’d be only taking one trailer, but here we are with three, and I’m very happy with how the community came together and helped me out with this project, and I couldn’t’ve done it without them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.