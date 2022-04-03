Even with the price of crops increasing, rising fuel costs in the past year have affected farmers' bottom line.
“We’ve seen probably a 30% increase in gasoline — diesel fuel, probably closer to 40% within a year’s time," said Tim Gach, president of the Buchanan County Farm Bureau. "And that has a tremendous effect on every farmer’s bottom line.”
Gach said most farmers are using diesel tractors to do most of their work.
“And if you’re talking about a 40% increase in your fuel costs, why that’s causing everybody to get out their pencil sharpeners, sharpen those pencils and figure out how that bottom line’s going to work,” he said.
In addition to fuel, costs for other farming-related items are up.
“I don’t know that there’s a farmer in the county that wouldn’t say, ‘Yeah, this is tremendous prices that we’re seeing right now.’ Corn’s over $7, beans are over $16 a bushel,” Gach said. “But if you start factoring in all those costs of production that go in there, all those input costs, things like that, now all of a sudden you look at those and go, ‘Wow, am I really making money?’”
He said input costs are the things that primarily drive whether a farmer is in business the next year or not. Other factors affecting farmers include increasing interest rates and finding equipment.
“Bottom line is it all runs downhill,” Gach said. “And eventually as a consumer you’ll see that in-store in increasing food prices, whether it’s beef, whether it’s anything that uses corn or soy products, they’re all going to be higher because those prices are very high right now. There’s a tremendous demand for all that.”
The war between Ukraine and Russia also is having an impact, he said, because those countries account for about 25% of the world’s corn.
Because of the war, countries will be looking to import corn from other sources, including the United States.
“When you start squeezing that supply down, prices tend to go up, unfortunately,” Gach said.
