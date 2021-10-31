The harvest season in Northwest Missouri is in full swing, with the major crop, corn, sitting at 74% complete across the entire state.
Missouri had 3.45 million acres of corn planted, and the state yielded an estimated 171 bushels per acre in 2020, which was an increase from the previous year’s production.
The other big crop in Northwest Missouri, soybeans, has had the majority of its leaves dropped, but it has only been partially harvested at this point.
“Soybeans have different maturity groups,” said Wayne Flanary, a field specialist in agronomy at the University of Missouri Extension in Buchanan County. “They drop leaves according to the length of the photoperiod, and so given that, that’s why some of the soybeans will not be dropping leaves at the same time.”
Last year, 5.85 million acres of Missouri farmland was planted with soybeans, and that yielded an estimated 50 bushels per acre. Similar to corn, all three figures -- planted area, bushels and production -- increased compared to 2019.
Kevin Moore is an agronomist/farmer who estimates he travels between 30 counties during harvesting season. He said the higher than normal amount of rainfall in October has caused issues for harvesting.
“It has kind of slowed harvest down when it’s wet,” Moore said. “It’s not totally a bad thing, because over the wet fall and winter months, the moisture we get does go to stay in the soil (and) help things get started next spring.”
There is a risk for frost during the first week of November, but Moore said that actually can be beneficial for the soybean crop that hasn’t been harvested yet because it can help in cutting.
Floyd McElwain is the founder of McElwain Sprayers, and he said business has been up this year.
Agricultural aerial applicators, also known as crop dusters, are sort of like a 911 service for farmers. Their season begins with spraying fertilizer in the spring, fungicide in the summer and putting down cover crops in the fall.
“We’ve got about 2,800 to 3,000 ag pilots in the United States and about 1,500 businesses,” McElwain said. “Matter of fact, we’ve had two new pilots this year.”
