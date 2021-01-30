Cover crops are a staple for many farmers looking to combat erosion, but a lack of precipitation the past few months has made growing difficult.
Remington Pierce, of Remington Farms in DeKalb, Missouri, has been planting cover crops after fall harvest for the past seven years. His crop this year, including radishes, turnips, rye and wheat, did not set in well.
“A lot of times if it can get going in the fall, it’ll deep-root down really good for winter. This year we didn’t get that because it was so dry in the fall.”
He increased his cover crop over the years from 400 acres to 4,000, and his soil has benefitted accordingly.
“We’ve just about eliminated, I say, 90% of all of our erosion, as far as big ditches and things like that,” Pierce said. “We’re farming places now that we weren’t able to farm before because of erosion and ditches.”
Ray Swartz has been growing cover crops every winter for more than 30 years with his business partner, Marlon Mier. Using their land to grow crops during the offseason was a natural decision.
“We’re dairy guys by trade and Swiss by genetics,” Swartz said. “It wasn’t really in our demeanor to let a piece of land sit idle.”
The ideal time to start cover crops is between August and September when the weather is warmer, but corn and beans aren’t usually harvested until September or October, Swartz said.
It’s important to let cover crops grow high enough to benefit the soil but not so high that they leech nutrients that otherwise would profit corn or soybeans, Pierce said.
“If it’s weaker ground you don’t let it get as tall,” he said. “But you want to let it get tall enough for erosion because that’s all we are doing it for, is erosion and carbon sequestering.”
After being killed off, the crops also trap moisture and keep weeds at bay, Pierce said.
“If you don’t have a good cover crops and it’s patchy, you’ll get weed patches in certain places and not weed patches in others, he said. “[Then] you have to spray all the plants because you can’t, obviously, hit or miss.”
In addition to cover crops, Swartz has used no-till farming methods since before it was known by that term. Swartz found over the years that the method increased soil nutrients and ability to hold water because he wasn’t turning the land over each season.
“The use of no-till is what has made this whole process work,” Swartz said. “We started no-till in 1980.”