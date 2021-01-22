[Anchor:ANCHOR]
COVER CROPS ARE A STAPLE FOR MANY FARMERS LOOKING TO COMBAT EROSION, BUT A LACK OF PRECIPITATION THE PAST FEW MONTHS HAS MADE GROWING DIFFICULT FOR SOME. WE GO TO ALEXANDER SIMONE FOR MORE INFORMATION.
REMINGTON PIERCE OF REMINGTON FARMS HAS BEEN PLANTING COVER CROPS AFTER FALL HARVEST FOR THE PAST 7 YEARS. HIS CROP THIS YEAR, INCLUDING RADISHES, TURNIPS, RYE, AND WHEAT WAS NOT ABLE TO SET IN WELL. PIERCE IS HOPING FOR BETTER WEATHER HEADED INTO SPRING.
PIERCE (0:11):
"A lot of times if it can get going in the fall, it'll deep-root down really good for winter. This year we didn't get that because it was so dry in the fall.
REPORTER (0:08):
HE INCREASED HIS COVER CROP OVER THE YEARS FROM 400 ACRES TO 4,000, AND HIS SOIL HAS BENEFITED ACCORDINGLY.
PIERCE (0:10):
"We've just about eliminated, I say, 90% of all of our erosion, as far as big ditches and things like that. We're farming places now that we wasn't able to farm before because of erosion and ditches."
REPORTER (0:10):
REMINGTON SAYS IT'S IMPORTANT TO LET COVER CROPS GROW HIGH ENOUGH TO BENEFIT THE SOIL BUT NOT LEECH NUTRIENTS THAT WOULD BENEFIT CORN OR SOYBEANS.
PIERCE (0:14):
"If it's weaker ground you don't let it get as tall. But you want to let it get tall enough for erosion because that's all we are doing it for, is erosion and carbon sequestering."
REPORTER (0:12):
AFTER BEING KILLED OFF, THE CROPS ALSO TRAP MOISTURE AND KEEP WEEDS AT BAY, BUT PIERCE SAYS THEY WILL NEED TO START GROWING BETTER SOON.
ALEXANDER SIMONE, NEWS-PRESS NOW.>
