Missouri’s unique geography of rivers, dense forests and rolling hills means a wide variety of plants and animals can be found throughout the state.
In recent months, the American burying beetle has brought controversy between environmentalists and politicians on pulling the bug from the endangered species list.
“They were the very first insect listed on the endangered species list in 1989,” said Shelly Cox, Remington Nature Center naturalist. “And they only are known to occur in seven states right now.”
Some neighboring states such as Kansas and Nebraska always have had these bugs, which drove scientists to finding a way to reintroduce the species.
“So they declared them extirpated from Missouri and then started on that breeding program at the St. Louis Zoo in 2005,” Cox said. “In 2012, they were released into the wild.”
The zoo has raised more than 1,000 beetles since then and has placed 50 pairs of them into the wild.
One theory behind the lack of beetles in Missouri has to do with their habitat. The beetles have not been able to find shelter and food, causing a drop in population.
“They’re typically found in grasslands, oak and hickory forest,” says Cox. “I know a lot of those habitats have been destroyed due to humans whether through agriculture or subdivision expansion.”
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, more than 735 kinds of plants and 410 different animals in Missouri are of concern to conservationists because they are uncommon or because their numbers are low or declining.
The endangered list is updated annually, and this year some more widely known animals included are the coldwater crayfish, grey wolf, Eastern spotted skunk, greater prairie chicken and peregrine falcon.