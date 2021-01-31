Raising grain-fed cattle has been an American standard for 200 years, but rural St. Joseph farmer Mike Corty has been forging a different path.
He has been raising grass-fed cattle for several years. The beef has a different consistency from grain-fed beef, but Corty has found his clientele enjoy the leaner meat they get.
“There kind of was a market niche, a need in the market,” he said. “There were people asking us about it, and so I thought this is a way we can provide what people want directly to the consumer.”
Corty raises his calves on milk and mixes in fresh grasses and hay made as they grow to maturity. Available grasses include timothy grass, red clover and brome, which Corty said are typical for a farm in Northwestern Missouri.
“I like to think our cows get a salad bar every day,” he said.
Al Landes also found there was a market to capitalize on, but he didn’t think it was enough to switch his full stock of cattle to grass-fed methods. He prefers to raise five or six head of grass-fed cattle every year and feed grain to the rest.
Grass-fed beef is a tricky business because it has to be cooked differently from grain-fed beef, which has more fat, Landes said.
Corty is able to maintain some of the fat in his product because his cattle have Angus ancestry, which is a breed with more fat marbling than other varieties.
The decision to raise cattle on grass also was an economically conscious one for Corty.
"We're saving money because we're not buying grain," he said. "Now, to feed cattle, if you're feeding them out of a grass-based system, it takes longer to get the cows where where you want them."
Even after his consideration for potential health and financial benefits, Corty said he finds it important to simply enjoy raising cattle.
"They're kind of fun," he said. "There are days they're not so fun, when one of them doesn't go where you want it to go. Usually we can get it coaxed."