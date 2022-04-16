When looking out over the horizon, a farmer has plenty to worry about these days.
A distant wind can bring flooding, drought or hail, but another kind of storm is brewing. Producers are growing increasingly concerned about regulations in Washington that are aimed at assessing and mitigating the risk of climate change.
"We were fully expecting the Biden administration to be aggressive in combating climate change," said Garrett Hawkins, president of Missouri Farm Bureau. "But the effort, the extent of the effort that's taking place right now truly is breathtaking."
He isn't talking about the Green New Deal, the ambitious legislation that seeks to get the United States to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. That bill has been discussed publicly and is moving about as fast as a farm tractor stuck in the mud.
Outside of the public eye, more than 20 federal entities, from the Environmental Protection Agency to the Treasury Department, are quietly using the regulatory rulemaking process to combat climate change. Hawkins is most concerned about the impact of a proposed rule from the Securities and Exchange Commission, an agency normally tasked with protecting investors and enforcing laws on trading stocks and bonds.
The proposed SEC rule would require companies to disclose more information about climate risk, including the indirect impact of business operations on greenhouse gas emissions further down the supply chain.
"That's setting off alarm bells for us that farm or ranch," Hawkins said. "Any time the federal government asks for more information, farmers and ranchers automatically wonder what the impact will be on their operations."
On April 22, Americans will mark the 52nd Earth Day amid a chorus of concern about a warming planet. Earlier this month, a UN report painted a dire picture, portending droughts, severe storms and water shortages without drastic efforts to reverse carbon emissions. Significantly, the UN secretary-general singled out corporations that are "adding fuel to the flames by continuing to invest in climate-choking industries."
That kind of talk is deeply troubling to Republican lawmakers who see the Biden administration's regulatory approach as a back-door attempt to choke off investment in certain industries, including oil and agriculture. Last month, while the nation was riveted on a Supreme Court nominee's definition of a woman, a different debate was playing out over the woman who Biden nominated to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.
Sarah Bloom Raskin was forced to withdraw her nomination after senators objected to her views on assessing the risk that climate change poses to banks, insurance companies and other financial firms.
Last week, both U.S. senators from Missouri signed a letter to Biden that called his environmental regulations a financial threat to farms, ranches and agribusinesses.
"Actions taken by some in your administration, accompanied by activists' broader narrative on environmental issues, are undoubtedly already leading to reduced lending to certain sectors, such as fossil fuels," the senators wrote in the letter. "We are concerned that this push may eventually directly or indirectly discourage banks and credit unions from lending to farmers, ranchers and other agribusinesses."
The senators took issue with draft principles from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency that warns banks of climate-related financial risk, the SEC's proposed climate disclosure rules and a draft plan from the National Credit Union Administration that recommended diversifying their membership to mitigate climate risk. The credit union draft was subsequently revised.
Ray McCarty, president and CEO of Associated Industries of Missouri, said he's most concerned that the SEC disclosure rules could lead to litigation against companies that run afoul of climate activists. AIM represents Missouri businesses ranging from Boeing to small machine shops.
"If companies are forced to do these types of disclosures, they could be setting themselves up for legal action," he said. "You see it in places like California where you'll have lawsuits filed against a company because they're not doing enough to stop climate change."
For some, the debate isn't about where we're heading to minimize climate change as much as how fast we need to get there. The Sierra Club, in an op-ed on its website, said the cost of delay is too great.
"The climate crisis could actually crash our entire financial system, sending us into the worst economic collapse since the Great Recession and putting all of us — especially our most vulnerable communities — at risk," the organization wrote. "If regulators don’t act now, these big banks will crash our economy again with their toxic, risky investments."
To the farm community, that sounds a lot like picking winners and losers based on an agenda.
"What we don't need is a prescriptive process that tells farmers and ranchers exactly what to do," said Hawkins of the Farm Bureau. "What we need, frankly, are more tools in the toolbox that allows us to innovate and continue to put commonsense conservation on the ground."
