The Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging has changed its name to Young at Heart Resources.
The name change and new logo reflect a broader commitment to serving today’s seniors, who are active, social and vibrant. The tag line "Resources for Healthy Aging," covers the organization’s comprehensive services.
“As an established organization, we knew we needed to consider what the future looks like," said Michael Stopka, the organization's chief executive officer. "With forward thinking our goal, we’re committed to maintaining our strengths while embracing positive growth and development that will better meet the needs of our client base."
Young at Heart Resources will continue to be recognized by the State of Missouri as an Area Agency on Aging, serving 18 counties in Northwest Missouri. The offices are located in Albany and Cameron, and the shared phone number, 660-240-9400, will remain the same.
Young at Heart Resources is one of 10 planning and service agencies in Missouri. Its primary clients are adults who are at least 60 years of age and their caregivers.