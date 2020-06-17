Second Harvest Community Food Bank kicked off its “No Hunger Summer” initiative Wednesday, which aims to feed youth on summer break in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas.
The program allows the food bank to distribute sack lunches Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 21 at locations in St. Joseph and around the area. A list of times and places where lunches are available can be found online at shcfb.org/what-we-do/nourishing-children/no-hunger-summer.html.
This year's program differs from ones in the past as meals are packaged to go rather than eaten at the locations due to coronavirus precautions.
On Wednesday morning, Dave Rehm and Christie Muehlenbacher set up shop at a picnic table inside Brittany Village. They normally work for Evergy, but were instead wearing their Second Harvest volunteer shirts.
Within 30 minutes they passed out 40 meals.
Last summer, 98,000 meals were distributed through the program, and there’s a possibility this year will see more demand.
Jackie Auxier is the children’s initiative coordinator at Second Harvest who oversees the summer program. She is also in charge of its school-year counterparts, Backpack Buddies and Campus Cupboards.
“(No Summer Hunger) is very important because we help so many people, and especially right now so many need the help,” Auxier said. “We try to help everyone we can with no restrictions.”
Any child under 18 is eligible for the summer program.
Beth Bradley was one of the patrons on Wednesday. She walked down to the picnic table with her three children and three grandkids.
“It’s a great program, it helps with the kids. It helps feed them, especially with times being as hard as they are right now,” Bradley said. “I don’t know what we’d do without Second Harvest.”
Bradley’s daughter, Ocean, has volunteered at Second Harvest. It's a memory that both Ocean and her mother are proud to describe.
“Thank you Second Harvest,” Ocean said.