The Against All Odds ResQ Animal Shelter set up a table at UPCO in the late morning and early afternoon as a way to get some of their dogs adopted.
The facility is located in Hamilton, MO and they travel throughout Northwest Missouri to give people a chance to meet the animals and see what the facility has to offer.
Debb Allen, Founder and Facility Director, said that they love coming to St. Joseph because they always see great results.
“It’s just important that people understand that rural shelters especially, we get really, really good dogs,” Allen said. “Us placing them in the right home, it’s more for their success. Because I can talk to a person and say, ‘Hey, try this, and try that,’ but I gotta make sure that they’re gonna be where they need to be.”
Brenda Neil went to UPCO with hopes of finding a new furry friend and met Champ, who she ended up adopting. She said it makes her feel good having some company again.
“I just lost my dog this week, and it’s just really hard not having one around. So I wanted to not really replace him, but I needed the company,” Neil said. “There’s too many dogs that need loving homes, and I would rather adopt than go and pay big money to a breeder.”
The Shelter will be back at UPCO on May 15 in hopes of getting more animals placed in their forever home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.