The land for the proposed Ag Expo Center east of St. Joseph is set to get smaller as 100 acres of the 130 acres owned by the Ag Expo Center will be on the market to be bought commercially.
This is a move that adjusts the master plan of the Ag Expo Center due to financial times. The remaining 30 acres will still be a site of the expo center which is proposed to include an arena, a practice arena and three buildings designed for 4-H and Ag showing of animals.
Director and president of the proposed Ag Expo Center Gerald Strong said mortgage debt is clear, and additional grants and funding opportunities will be more readily available. Sprong is also announcing a “special request” campaign to help pay down the mortgage, according to a news release.
The 100 acres that is set to be sold was original part of a plan to include hotels, convenience stores and other commercial properties off the Ag Expo Way interchange, now that land will be sold off in hopes of commercial development.
“What we’re going to do is to take the acres needed for the actual center itself, take that, develop that, and then sell off the rest of the land for other commercial business purposes,” Strong said. “It could be a hotel or something like that or convenience store, or it could be a facility that the chamber is trying to attract to our community.”
Strong said $6.4 million total investments have been made by the Missouri Department of Transportation to the interchange and over 150 jobs have either been created or are coming as part of developments within the region.
Strong said the original plan became not practical possible with other convention centers in the area and the current financial status.
“Our original plan was to go ahead get the land ready to sell, get lots and sell off and let them build the facilities, we would do the infrastructure and get it all prepared, but that just became not practical for us as it was it with expensive other facilities in the community that didn’t seem logical for us to do it that way,” Strong said.
Strong said grading the site and starting construction will be key in getting more investments and grants for the process and has hope for that process happening as soon as September.