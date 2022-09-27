Youths in the St. Joseph area will have access to after-school activities to help boost their education and leadership goals.
These programs are put on by Mosaic Life Care Foundation. Julie Gaddie, president of the Mosaic Life Care Foundation, said the organization has three pillars in which it enhances its mission.
“Healthy today helps support our hospital system, healthy tomorrow is all the educational programing which we are most known for and healthy together helps with partnerships and scholarships that are really important in advancing our community as a whole,” Gaddie said.
These programs are part of the healthy tomorrow initiative.
The first of these programs is the e2 Fellowship. The program is for high school students and meets four times during the academic year to enhance leadership skills. It is available to teams of three which consists of two students and one sponsoring adult from schools all over Mosaic’s service region.
One of the other after school programs begins in mid-October and runs through the end of November.
The program is called STEAM After-School and will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday evenings starting Oct. 18. The program aims to help develop youth interest in science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Students from grades 3 through 8 can get involved. Third to fifth graders have the opportunity to use Legos in building robots. Sixth to eighth graders have the opportunity to code drones and learn about virtual reality technology.
