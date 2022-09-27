STEAM opportunities

Students will have access to opportunities to become familiar with coding robots like the one on the computer screen in the STEAM After-School program from the Mosaic Life Care Foundation.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

Youths in the St. Joseph area will have access to after-school activities to help boost their education and leadership goals.

These programs are put on by Mosaic Life Care Foundation. Julie Gaddie, president of the Mosaic Life Care Foundation, said the organization has three pillars in which it enhances its mission.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.