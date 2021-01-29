As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and impacts our sense of normalcy, children are in need of activities outside of school, especially ones that explore their interests.
To tap in to that need, Mosaic Life Care Foundation is providing an after-school enrichment program for children in first through eighth grades. The program aims to extend learning outside of the classroom with a focus on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM).
"We really feel like it's an opportunity for students to come to our facility and hopefully ignite passions and learning, utilizing things they're normally not exposed to in a classroom," said Devran Brower, director of program operations.
The program will run for six weeks starting at 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday from Feb. 2 through March 9 at emPowerU. The cost for children to attend is $50.
Space is limited. To sign up, visit www.mlcfoundation.com/after-school-programming/.
There will be four modules students can participate in, including coding drones, LEGO robotics, virtual reality explorers and SOS: Endangered Earth.
Brower said all Centers for Disease Control guidelines will be enforced so students and facilitators are safe. Temperature checks, masks, social distancing and screening questions are among things being used.
"So [COVID-19] it's very much top of awareness for us. I don't think you can ever overstate that with people, you have to create that safe learning environment first before you can do these other things," Brower said.