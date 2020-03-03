An engineering firm that's worked on numerous projects in St. Joseph has asked two of its employees to self-isolate after possibly being exposed to the Coronavirus.
Fox 4 in Kansas City reports that Black & Veatch is keeping an eye on two employees who work at their Overland Park location. In an email, the company informed employees that two workers might have been exposed to the Coronavirus while on a flight outside the United States.
It has not been confirmed if the two workers have the virus, but the company is also asking employees who came into contact with them to self-isolate as well.
The company has contacted the CDC and other public health officials in Johnson County, Kansas.
"Further we are taking steps to exceed all recommended protocols from the World Health Organization, CDC and local health authorities to ensure the safety and cleanliness of our work and public areas," the company said in a statement released Monday.
Black & Veatch has completed work on the storm water separation project known at the Blacksnake Creek.
