Mosaic Life Care Hospital’s discharge of Roger Ricker Jr., a man accused of pointing an assault rifle at police officers, was the first in a series of events that resulted in Ricker's freedom from confinement for several months.
His whereabouts are currently unknown, and a search for his name through the Missouri Department of Corrections offender search returns no results.
A spokesperson for Mosaic, Joey Austin, said the hospital couldn’t comment on Ricker’s specific case.
However, the hospital’s director of security and emergency management said law enforcement agencies are responsible for detainees in the hospital, not security officers.
“Basically, if somebody comes in in custody, the way we look at it they’re a patient,” Derek Conz, the security director, said. “But the jurisdiction they were brought in by, it’s their responsibility to make sure any type of security options around that type of prisoner is handled with that specific jurisdiction.”
Ricker was initially shot by law enforcement officers in August. The officers in the case were cleared of any wrongdoing by Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday.
After the shooting, Ricker was taken to Mosaic. He was then discharged in late September, but jail officials said his condition wasn’t well enough to be incarcerated.
At that time, Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett told News-Press NOW that Ricker had been returned to a medical care facility.
“The medical facility will be determined by medical staff and his particular condition,” Puett said at the time.
After jail officials determined he couldn’t be incarcerated, they asked Buchanan County Judge Rebecca Spencer to lower Ricker’s bond from “no bond” to “personal recognizance,” something the judge granted. She also ordered Ricker to live with his mother.
Ricker’s whereabouts from September to December were unknown, until he was arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department on Christmas Day on a parole warrant.
Buchanan County jail deputies then took Ricker back to prison, according to Puett. His name no longer appears in searches on the MDOC website.
Austin declined to answer questions about why Ricker was determined to be healthy enough to be discharged.
“We just educate that (law enforcement) officer like that if there’s a fire, a tornado or some type of alert where they have to react where they know to take the patient,” Conz said. “Whatever level of restraint is needed that’s up to them.”
Ricker’s criminal case from the August incident is currently on hold pending a mental evaluation. That evaluation was sent to Northwest Psychiatric Rehabilitation, according to court records.